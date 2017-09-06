Today In History – September 6th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
September 6th
- 1905: Elkhorn incorporates as a Manitoba village.
- 2009: Winnipeg holds a street party to mark the 100th birthday of Chinatown.
- 1620: The Mayflower heads for the New World with 102 Pilgrims and 30 crew members.
- 1916: Piggly Wiggly, the first official supermarket, opens in Memphis, Tennessee.
- 1870: Manitoba’s first Lt. Gov. Adams Archibald meets citizens at Upper Fort Garry.
—MyToba News
