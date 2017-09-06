Today In History – September 6th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

September 6th

1905: Elkhorn incorporates as a Manitoba village.

2009: Winnipeg holds a street party to mark the 100th birthday of Chinatown.

1620: The Mayflower heads for the New World with 102 Pilgrims and 30 crew members.

1916: Piggly Wiggly, the first official supermarket, opens in Memphis, Tennessee.

1870: Manitoba’s first Lt. Gov. Adams Archibald meets citizens at Upper Fort Garry.

