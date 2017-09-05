Today In History – September 5th

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are some of the more interesting things that happened Today In History…

1698 Russian Tsar Peter the Great imposes a tax on beards.

1914 Babe Ruth, a 19-year-old pitcher with the AAA Providence Grays, tossed a 9-0 shutout and smashed his only minor-league homer in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1929 Hudson Bay Railway reaches its northern terminus at Churchill.

1964 “The House Of The Rising Sun” by the Animals peaks at No. 1.

1975 President Ford escapes an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson.

1979 Canada’s first gold Maple Leaf coin goes on sale.

1983 Canadian Alan Thicke hosts new syndicated TV talk show, Thicke Of The Night.

1984 The space shuttle Discovery lands after its maiden voyage.

1997 Mother Teresa, 87, dies.

2003 David Spade receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2006 Katie Couric makes her debut on the “CBS Evening News.”

2006 Rosie O’Donnell makes her debut on “The View.”

And today is…Another Look Unlimited Day, Be Late for Something Day, Cheese Pizza Day & International Day of Charity.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File