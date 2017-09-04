Today in History – September 4th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history the Scottish come to Manitoba, a 15-year old girl swims across Lake Ontario and Brian Mulroney wins a record setting election.

1812 – Miles Macdonell proclaims Lord Selkirk’s ownership of the 185,000 square kilometres that constitute Assiniboia; Selkirk’s agent and a former soldier, Macdonnell arrived August 30, 1812 with the First Red River Settlers, mostly Scottish, at the confluence of the Red River and Assiniboine River, to found the Red River Settlement. As First Governor of Assiniboia, his duty is to establish the colony on land acquired by Selkirk from the Hudson’s Bay Company; he will build Fort Douglas near the North West Company’s Fort Gibraltar. The Red River Colony will be destroyed in a feud with the Norwesters in 1815, but will be re-established by Selkirk in 1817. St. Boniface, Manitoba

1972 – Art thieves rob Montréal Museum of Fine Arts of $3 million of paintings and art objects; including $1 million Rembrandt; largest art heist in Canadian history. “They were discriminating thieves and had a fairly good idea of what they were looking for,” says museum spokesman Bill Bantey.

1972 – Team Canada beats the USSR 4-1 in Game 2 of the Super Series/September to Remember, to even out the series against the Soviets; known as Brother Night, because of the goal scoring of Frank Mahovlich and Pete Mahovlich and the goaltending and marksmanship of Tony Esposito and Phil Esposito.

1981 – Jocelyn Muir, age 15, becomes the youngest person to complete the 51-km swim across Lake Ontario; in 2012, 14-year-old Annaleise Carr completed the crossing to raise funds for a summer camp for children with cancer.

1984 – Brian Mulroney wins landslide victory against opponents Liberal John Turner and New Democrat Ed Broadbent. His Progressive Conservative Party takes a record 212 of 282 seats, to 40 Liberal; 30 NDP; 1 other, in the biggest majority (seat total) ever won by a federal party in Canadian history; also takes 58 of 75 seats in his home province after promising to reintegrate Québec into the Canadian family “with honour and enthusiasm”; Turner suffers crushing defeat nationally, but wins own seat in Vancouver Quadra.

2006 – US warplane mistakenly fires on Canadian soldiers about to attack Taliban forces in Afghanistan, killing Pvt Mark Graham; about 30 others are wounded, five seriously.

2014 – Steve Moore signs an out-of-court settlement of his multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Todd Bertuzzi and the Vancouver Canucks for an on-ice attack in 2004, shortly before it was set to go to trial; terms of the settlement remain confidential.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News