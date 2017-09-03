banner20

Today In History – September 3

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History in 1974, the census reported that Manitoba’s population had reached 1 million people.

Here’s what else happened on this day:

1894: Labour Day officially celebrated across Canada for the first time; the Canadian model will inspire international clebrations.

1916: World War I – Allies finally turn back the Germans in the Battle of Verdun.

1939: World War II – Britain declares war on Germany two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland; France follows 6 hours later, and then Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada one week later.

1962: John Diefenbaker officially opens the Trans-Canada Highway at Rogers Pass; stretching over 4800 miles from coast to coast.

1985: Failure of the Commercial Bank of Canada.

2008: Three Canadian soldiers, members of 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry battle group, based in Shilo, Manitoba, are killed in a Taliban assault on their armoured vehicle: Cpl. Andrew Grenon, Cpl. Mike Seggie and Pte. Chad Horn.

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
