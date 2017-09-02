Today in History – September 2nd

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history the very first Labour Day is celebrated in Saskatchewan, Game one of the Canada – Soviet Summit Series begins, and there’s a new Lieutenant-Governor of Manitoba.

1870 – Adams Archibald arrives at Fort Garry, the seat of government of Manitoba, to serve as Lieutenant-Governor of Manitoba.

1907 – First Labour Day celebration in Saskatchewan is held at Regina.

1912 – Wild west show cowboy Guy Weadick opens day one of the first Calgary Stampede, billed as the The Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth, and The Last and Best Great West Frontier Days Celebration; Weadick and CPR livestock agent H.C. McMullen developed the idea in the spring of 1912, and sold it to George Lane, owner of the Bar U Ranch, ranchers Patrick Burns and A. E. Cross; and Alberta Provincial Secretary Archie Maclean, who put up the $20,000 in championship money – the largest rodeo purse ever offered. McMullen brought in 200 head of Mexican steers and 200 bucking steers, and arranged for wild horses to be brought in from the ranches around Calgary. Over 150 riders from Western Canada and the US arrive to claim the purse, and 25,000 spectators watch the six day pageant of bronc busting, calf roping, trick riding and steer wrestling at an oval arena at the confluence of the Bow River and Elbow River. The highlight is Tom Three Person’s electrifying ride on killer bronc ‘Cyclone’. The Stampede will not be repeated until after World War I, in late August, 1919, when it is billed as the Victory Stampede, and therafter held annually.

1961 – Shirley Giles and G. Marcellus appointed Canada’s first women bank managers.

1972 – Canada-Soviet Summit Series – Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and other dignitaries watch the Soviet national team win the opening game of hockey series with an out-of-shape and arrogant Team Canada by a score of 7-3; Canada is leading 2-0 after seven minutes, and will outshoot the USSR selects 32-30, but are stone-walled by goalie Vladislav Tretiak; shocked Forum fans boo the Canadian players. We were stunned, absolutely stunned, says coach Harry Sinden after the game. It’s the way they won. With speed, finesse, solid checks, outstanding goaltending and, most of all, teamwork. They’re good. Just how good remains to be seen. There are still seven games to be played, but it’s a real competition now.

1992 – Bank of Canada cuts interest rates to 6.25%, the lowest in 21 years.

1998 – Swissair Flight 111 en route from New York to Geneva crashes off Peggy’s Cove, killing all 229 people on board; Canada’s Transportation Safety Board the lead investigator; will conclude faulty wiring in the MD11 to blame.

2005 – Canadian government deploys an Airbus A321 to New Orleans, to transport Canadians stranded in the area after Hurricane Katrina, to airlift them to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas; four warships and a Canadian Coast Guard vessels also participate in the operation.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo courtesy of thecanadianencyclopedia.ca