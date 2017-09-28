Today In History – September 28th

WINNIPEG, MB – Happy Thursday! Here a look at some of the historic stuff that has happened on this day over the years…

1914 Richard W. Sears, founder of Sears, dies.

1929 Hudson Bay Railway reaches its northern terminus at Churchill.

1932 Winnipeg St. Johns running back Eddie James sets a Canadian rugby football record with six touchdowns in one game; will be matched by Bob McNamara of the CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1956.

1968 “Hey Jude” by the Beatles peaks at No. 1.

1978 Black Sabbath release their 8th album “Never Say Die,” the last to feature Ozzy Osbourne before he was fired.

1987 “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” debuts on syndicated TV.

1991 Garth Brooks’ “Ropin’ The Wind” becomes the first album by a country artist to debut at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

2001 “Zoolander” opens in theaters.

2008 SpaceX launches the first ever private spacecraft, the Falcon 1 into orbit.

2015 NASA scientists announce the discovery of flowing water on Mars.

And Today Is…Ask a Stupid Question Day, International Right To Know Day, Drink Beer Day, Good Neighbor Day, World Maritime Day & World Rabies Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File