Today In History – September 27th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

September 27th

  • 1943: Singer Randy Bachman is born in Winnipeg
  • 1972: Olympic medalist Clara Hughes is born in Winnipeg. The cyclist and speed skater has won five times.
  • 1989: Beausejour’s Manitoba Glass Company is designated a Provincial Heritage Site.
  • 1908: Henry Ford’s first Model T leaves the production line in Detroit.
  • 1905: Albert Einstein’s famous E=mc² equation is published in the physics journal Annalen der Physik.

