Today In History – September 27th

September 27th

September 27th

1943: Singer Randy Bachman is born in Winnipeg

1972: Olympic medalist Clara Hughes is born in Winnipeg. The cyclist and speed skater has won five times.

1989: Beausejour’s Manitoba Glass Company is designated a Provincial Heritage Site.

1908: Henry Ford’s first Model T leaves the production line in Detroit.

1905: Albert Einstein’s famous E=mc² equation is published in the physics journal Annalen der Physik.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

