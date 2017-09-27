Today In History – September 27th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
September 27th
- 1943: Singer Randy Bachman is born in Winnipeg
- 1972: Olympic medalist Clara Hughes is born in Winnipeg. The cyclist and speed skater has won five times.
- 1989: Beausejour’s Manitoba Glass Company is designated a Provincial Heritage Site.
- 1908: Henry Ford’s first Model T leaves the production line in Detroit.
- 1905: Albert Einstein’s famous E=mc² equation is published in the physics journal Annalen der Physik.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Screenshot