Today In History – September 26th

WINNIPEG, MB – Here’s some of the interesting stuff that happened Today In History… 1956 “Elvis Presley Day” is declared in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1962 “The Beverly Hillbillies” debuts. 1964 “Gilligan’s Island” debuts. 1964 “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison peaks at No. 1. 1968 “Hawaii Five-O” debuts. 1969 “The Brady Bunch” debuts. 1975 “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” opens in theaters. 1981 The twin-engine Boeing 767 made its official debut in Everett, Washington. 1982 “Knight Rider” debuts. 1986 Bobby (Patrick Duffy) returns to “Dallas”; his death is attributed to his wife Pam’s bad dream. 1986 “Crocodile Dundee” opens in theaters. 1990 The Motion Picture Association of America announces the creation of the NC-17 rating. 1998 “Fantasy Island” debuts. 2008 Paul Newman, 83, dies. Today is…Compliance Officer Day, Johnny Appleseed Day, Dumpling Day, Shamu the Whale Day, Situational Awareness Day & World Contraception Day. Hal Anderson, MyToba News Photo – IMDb

