Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today In History – September 24th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 24th at 1:00pm Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

September 24th

  • 1874: Winnipeg’s first volunteer firefighting team forms.
  • 1962: Academy Award-nominated actress Nia Vardalos is born in Winnipeg.
  • 1950: All Jews in Yemen move to Israel under “Operation Magic Carpet.”
  • 1957: US President Eisenhower orders desegregation at Little Rock schools.
  • 1991: Children’s author Dr. Seuss dies.
  • 1993: Shannen Doherty of Beverly Hills 90210 weds Ashley Hamilton. She would divorce him just five months later.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Video Of The Day – Fallout Shelters
UPDATE: Winnipeg Police Officer Stabbed, Suspect Dead
Mexico Hit By Another Earthquake
Video Of The Day: Adorable Cat Poses With Bow Tie

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.