Today In History – September 24th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
September 24th
- 1874: Winnipeg’s first volunteer firefighting team forms.
- 1962: Academy Award-nominated actress Nia Vardalos is born in Winnipeg.
- 1950: All Jews in Yemen move to Israel under “Operation Magic Carpet.”
- 1957: US President Eisenhower orders desegregation at Little Rock schools.
- 1991: Children’s author Dr. Seuss dies.
- 1993: Shannen Doherty of Beverly Hills 90210 weds Ashley Hamilton. She would divorce him just five months later.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Screenshot