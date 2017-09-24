Today In History – September 24th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

September 24th

1874: Winnipeg’s first volunteer firefighting team forms.

1962: Academy Award-nominated actress Nia Vardalos is born in Winnipeg.

1950: All Jews in Yemen move to Israel under “Operation Magic Carpet.”

1957: US President Eisenhower orders desegregation at Little Rock schools.

1991: Children’s author Dr. Seuss dies.

1993: Shannen Doherty of Beverly Hills 90210 weds Ashley Hamilton. She would divorce him just five months later.

