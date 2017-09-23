Today In History – September 23

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in History in 1931, nineteen families who were forced off their farms by drought took up residence at the Legislative Building to protest the lack of assistance for farmers as the great depression ravaged livelihoods.

Here’s what else happened on this day:

1915: Québecker Joseph Tremblay the First Canadian soldier to die at the front in World War I.

1943: World War II – 860 aircraft pass through Edmonton’s Blatchford Field; involved in the Commonwealth Air Training Plan (CATP) and building of the Alaska Highway.

1957: John Diefenbaker addresses UN General Assembly for the First time.

1973: United Auto Workers and Chrysler Canada sign a contract giving Canadian auto workers wage parity with the US for the First time.

1989: Baseball – Toronto Blue Jays bat out of order against the Milwaukee Brewers in the 6th inning. Oops.

1997: First Nations Bank of Canada opens in Saskatoon to provide banking services to Aboriginal clients.

2013: Godspeed You! Black Emperor awarded the 2013 Polaris Music Prize for Canadian album of the year.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel