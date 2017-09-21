Today In History – September 21st

WINNIPEG, MB – Lots happened on this day in history, here are some of the more interesting things…

1897 The New York Sun runs its famous editorial that responded to a letter from 8 year old Virginia O’Hanlon asking whether Santa Claus existed.

1963 “Blue Velvet” by Bobby Vinton peaks at No. 1.

1970 “NFL Monday Night Football” makes its debut.

1974 BTO – Bachman-Turner Overdrive – release their rock single, You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet.

1998 “Will and Grace” debuts.

1999 Gary Doer leads Manitoba NDP to narrow majority in provincial election; ousts Progressive Conservative leader Gary Filmon, Premier for 11 years.

2011 R.E.M. announce the band would be splitting up after 31 years.

Today is…International Peace Day, Islamic New Year, Miniature Golf Day, National Surgical Technologists Day, National Teach Ag Day, RAINN Day (Rape Abuse Incest National Network), Rosh Hashanah, World Gratitude Day & World’s Alzheimer’s Day

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb