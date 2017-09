WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

September 20th

1990: East and West Germany agree to reunification.

2001: George W. Bush announces his “war on terror.”

2003: Megan Mullally, the squeaky-voiced Karen Walker on Will & Grace, weds actor Nick Offerman.

1983: Actor James Wood divorces costume designer Kathryn Morrison after three years.

—MyToba News

Photo – File