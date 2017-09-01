Today In History – September 1st

WINNIPEG, MB – Here’s some of the more interesting stuff that happened Today In History…

1939 World War II begins as Nazi Germany invades Poland.

1947 Train derailment at Dugald, Manitoba kills 31; caused by railway crew missing the signal to move to a siding to let an oncoming train pass.

1951 Nellie McClung dies; author and advocate for women’s rights; began her political activities in Manitoba.

1975 CKND Winnipeg TV station begins broadcasting.

1978 Horror film “Dawn of the Dead,” written and directed by George A. Romero, starring David Emge, Ken Foree and Scott H. Reiniger, premieres in Torino.

1980 Terry Fox abandons his Marathon of Hope 135 days and over 5,000 km after it started at St. John’s, Newfoundland.

1984 “What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner peaks at No. 1.

1985 The wreck of the Titanic is found.

1995 A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. The Hall opens to the public the next day.

2008 Jerry Reed dies.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Wikipedia