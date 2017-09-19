Today In History – September 19th

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are some of the more interesting things that happened Today In History…

1849 The first commercial Laundromat opens in Oakland, California.

1876 The first carpet sweeper is patented by Melville R. Bissell of Grand Rapids, Michigan.\

1957 The U.S. conducts its first underground nuclear test, in the Nevada desert.

1958 Elvis sets sail for Germany to serve a tour of duty for the Army.

1960 “The Twist” by Chubby Checker peaks at No. 1.

1970 “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” premieres on CBS.

1995 The New York Times and The Washington Post publish the Unabomber’s manifesto.

2011 Ashton Kutcher debuts on “Two and a Half Men,” replacing Charlie Sheen.

2016 Angelina Jolie (41) files for divorce from Brad Pitt (52) citing irreconcilable differences.

And Today Is…Get Ready Day, International Talk Like A Pirate Day, Butterscotch Pudding Day & IT Professionals Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File