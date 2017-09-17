banner20

Today In History – September 17th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

September 17th

  • 1987: Portage Place Shopping Centre and its ritzy triplex cinema open to the public.
  • 2010: MTS Exhibition Centre opens in the Clarendon Hotel at Portage and Donald. The Alt Hotel now sits on the site.
  • 1900: Commonwealth of Australia established.
  • 1918: Bud Abbott of Abbott and Costello weds Betty Smith at the age of 22.
  • 1994: Philosopher Karl Popper dies at the age of 92.

—MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

