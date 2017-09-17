Today In History – September 17th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
September 17th
- 1987: Portage Place Shopping Centre and its ritzy triplex cinema open to the public.
- 2010: MTS Exhibition Centre opens in the Clarendon Hotel at Portage and Donald. The Alt Hotel now sits on the site.
- 1900: Commonwealth of Australia established.
- 1918: Bud Abbott of Abbott and Costello weds Betty Smith at the age of 22.
- 1994: Philosopher Karl Popper dies at the age of 92.
—MyToba News
Photo – Screenshot