Today In History – September 16

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History in 2004, the Court of Queen’s Bench of Manitoba ruled the province’s ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, paving the way for the province to issue marriage licenses for same-sex couples.

Find out what else happened, today in history.

1812: British victory in a skirmish at Presqu’Ile on Lake Erie.

1914: World War I – Defence Minister Sam Hughes forms the Canadian Aviation Corps; the first Canadian military air service and forerunner of the RCAF.

1917: Cardinal Bégin asks Québeckers to vote for prohibition; they do not.

1944: Canada recognizes provisional government of French Republic, led by Charles de Gaulle.

1969: Atomic Energy of Canada sells $35 million nuclear research reactor to Taiwan Atomic Energy Council.

1992: Brian Perry of the Canadian Tax Foundation says taxes increasing; OECD report says Canada’s tax revenues up to 39.4% of GNP in 1991; up from 37.1% in 1990 and 34.5% in 1989; versus US rate of under 30%.

2008: Montreal wheelchair racer Chantal Petitclerc wins the the T54 1,500 metre race to collect her fifth gold medal of the Beijing Paralympic Games; Petitclerc will retire with 21 medals – 14 gold, five silver and two bronze – in a career that spanned five Paralympics.

2012: Members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association are locked out by the league’s franchise owners.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel