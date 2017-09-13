Today In History – September 13th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

September 13th

1979: 30-year St. James fire department veteran Captain Robert J. Hughes dies at the scene of Moray Street fire at the age of 57.

1956: IBM introduces the RAMAC 305. It’s the first magnetic hard drive for computers and it weighed over one ton.

1974: Singer Quincy Jones Jr divorces actress Ulla Andersson after being married five years.

1981: Canadian-born TV producer Lorne Michaels marries model Susan Forristal.

1996: Rapper Tupac Shakur succumbs to injuries sustained a week before in a drive-by shooting.

