Today In History – September 11th

Hal Anderson
Posted: 1 minute ago IN PICTURES, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – Here’s some of the cool stuff that has happened on this day in history…

1851 Sylvester W. Graham, the inventor of the Graham cracker, dies.

1954 The Miss America Pageant hits TV for the first time.

1962 The Beatles hold their first recording session in London for EMI’s Parlophone label. They recorded “Love Me Do” and “P.S. I Love You.”

1966 The Rolling Stones perform on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

1967 Carol Burnett’s primetime program debuts on CBS.

1972 The troubled Munich Summer Olympics come to a close.

1987 CBS goes black for six minutes after Dan Rather walks off the set of the “CBS Evening News” after a tennis tournament being carried by the network runs overtime.

2001 Terrorists hijack four planes, piloting two of them into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City and one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.  Passengers on the fourth plane appear to have attempted to overcome the hijackers, causing the plane to crash in western Pennsylvania.

2003 John Ritter, 54, (Three’s Company) dies of a massive heart attack.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube

 

 

