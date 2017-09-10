Today In History – September 10th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

September 10th

1996: Downtown Winnipeg real estate mogul Alex Mitchell dies at the age of 93. He founded the Dayton Outfitters store at Portage and Hargrave in 1936.

1951: Winnipeg’s Victoria Hospital, then located on River Avenue, launches a campaign to modernize the building. It moved to its current location on Pembina Highway in 1971.

2008: Humanity’s largest science experiment ever, The Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland, is powered up for the first time.

1977: France executes its last prisoner by Guillotine.

1957: Jean Chretien, the 23-year-old future Prime Minister of Canada, weds Aline Chaine, 21.

