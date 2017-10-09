Today In History – October 9th

WINNIPEG, MB – Here’s some of the more interesting stuff that happened Today In History…

1919 The Cincinnati Reds win the World Series 5-3 defeating the Chicago White Sox 10-5 at Comiskey Park. The victory turned hollow amid charges eight of the White Sox had thrown the series in what became known as the “Black Sox” scandal.

1926 NBC (National Broadcasting Corporation) forms.

1940 John Lennon is born.

1973 “Shaft” debuts.

1980 Winnipeg Sun first publishes, replacing Winnipeg Tribune.

1991 Crowd of 5,000 demonstrate at the Manitoba Legislature demanding aid to grain farmers suffering from a global subsidy war, Mulroney government pledges $800 million the following day.

1992 A 26 pound meteorite lands in the driveway of the Knapp residence in Peekskill, New York, destroying the family’s 1980 Chevrolet Malibu.

1992 “A River Runs Through It” opens in theaters.

2006 North Korea allegedly tests its first nuclear device.

2011 The reborn Winnipeg Jets make their regular season debut before a sellout crowd at MTS Centre, the Montreal Canadiens defeat the Jets, 5-1.

Today Is…Columbus Day, Curious Events Day, Fire Prevention Day, International Beer and Pizza Day, Indigenous Peoples Day, Moldy Cheese Day, Kick Butt Day, Online Banking Day, Pro-Life Cupcake Day & World Post Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File