Today In History – October 8th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

October 8th

  • 1900: Groundbreaking ceremony held for the St. Andrews Lock and Dam in Lockport.
  • 1957: News talk radio station CJOB moves to 680 AM where it remains today.
  • 2002: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit Winnipeg to unveil the restored Golden Boy
  • 2010: Winnipeg businessman Gerry Gray dies.
  • 2001: President George W. Bush establishes the Office of Homeland Security.

