Today In History – October 8th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
October 8th
- 1900: Groundbreaking ceremony held for the St. Andrews Lock and Dam in Lockport.
- 1957: News talk radio station CJOB moves to 680 AM where it remains today.
- 2002: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit Winnipeg to unveil the restored Golden Boy
- 2010: Winnipeg businessman Gerry Gray dies.
- 2001: President George W. Bush establishes the Office of Homeland Security.
—MyToba News
Photo – Andrew McCrea