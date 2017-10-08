Today In History – October 8th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

October 8th

1900: Groundbreaking ceremony held for the St. Andrews Lock and Dam in Lockport.

1957: News talk radio station CJOB moves to 680 AM where it remains today.

2002: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit Winnipeg to unveil the restored Golden Boy

2010: Winnipeg businessman Gerry Gray dies.

2001: President George W. Bush establishes the Office of Homeland Security.

—MyToba News

