Today In History – October 7

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in History in 1992, Finance Minister Michael Wilson initialed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at a symbolic ceremony attended by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, U.S. President George H.W. Bush, and Mexican President Salinas.

Here’s what else happened, Today in History:

1876: Northwest Territories Act is passed (An Act to amend and consolidate Laws respecting North-West Territories); separates the Territories from Manitoba.

1918: Epidemic of Spanish Influenza claims its first victim in Montréal; brought by returning veterans from World War I.

1950: Montreal born comedian Ben Blue a cast member of The Frank Sinatra Show, that debuts on this day; the crooner’s First plunge into TV.

1968: Terrorism – FLQ terrorists steal dynamite from store at Chomedey.

1990: Canadian Forces CF-18 fighter jets start arriving at Camp Canada Dry on the Persian Gulf to join a multinational force blocking Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.

2001: Canada joins NATO attack on the Taliban in Afghanistan; Canadian fighter pilots and ground troops are involved in the war.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel