Today In History – October 6th

1889 Thomas Edison shows his first motion picture.

1927 The era of talking pictures arrives with the opening of “The Jazz Singer,” starring Al Jolson.

1962 Work on the Winnipeg Floodway begins.

1973 “Half-Breed” by Cher peaks at No. 1.

1978 Mick Jagger apologizes for racist lyrics in “Some Girls.”

1989 Bette Davis, 81, dies in Paris after a long battle with cancer.

2000 Winona Ryder gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2009 Canwest Global Communications files for creditor protection to restructure its massive debt; owner of Global Television and the National Post newspaper.

And Today Is…Libraries Day, Come and Take it Day, Lee’s National Denim Day, Mad Hatter Day, Manufacturing Day, Diversity Day, Plus Size Day, Physician Assistant Day & World Smile Day.

