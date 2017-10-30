Today In History – October 30th

WINNIPEG, MB – Here’s some of what happened Today In History…

1888 John J Loud patents the ballpoint pen.

1938 The radio play “War of the Worlds” with Orson Wells airs. Near panic ensues when listeners believe the simulated news bulletins of a Martian invasion are real. He ends up with $750,000 in lawsuits.

1970 Jim Morrison is sentenced to six months in jail and fined $500 for exposing himself at a Miami concert.

1974 Muhammad Ali knocks out George Foreman in the 8th round to regain his world heavyweight title.

1976 Jane Pauley becomes the new co-anchor of the “Today” show.

1982 “Who Can It Be Now?” by Men At Work peaks at No. 1.

2001 “Invincible” album by Michael Jackson is released.

2002 Run DMC member Jam Master Jay is shot to death at his studio.

2012 Walt Disney purchases Lucasfilm and its rights for “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” for $4.05 billion.

Today Is…Checklist Day, Create A Great Funeral Day, Haunted Refrigerator Night, Mischief Night, National Candy Corn Day, National Publicist Day, Speak Up For Service Day & World Audio Drama Day.

