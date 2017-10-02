Today In History – October 2nd

WINNIPEG, MB – History has been good to October 2nd. Here’s some of the more interesting stuff from Today In History…

1931 Sir Thomas Lipton (Lipton Tea) dies.

1937 “Love Is In The Air,” which featured the motion picture debut of 26-year-old Ronald Reagan, is released.

1950 The “Peanuts” comic strip, created by Charles M. Schulz, is first published in nine newspapers.

1959 “The Twilight Zone” debuts on CBS. The show ran for 5 years for a total of 154 episodes.

1967 Thurgood Marshall sworn in as 1st black Supreme Court Justice.

1971 “Maggie May” by Rod Stewart peaks at No. 1.

1982 “Jack and Diane” by John Cougar Mellencamp peaks at No. 1.

1995 O.J. Simpson jurors reach a verdict in his murder trial in less than four hours. The verdict was announced the following day.

1995 Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” tops the Billboard 200 in its 15th week of release, giving Madonna’s Maverick label its first No. 1 title.

1998 Gene Autry, 91, dies of lymphoma.

2001 NATO backs U.S. military strikes, following 9/11.

2013 Bestselling author Tom Clancy dies at the age of 66.

2016 Vin Scully broadcasts his last Dodgers game after a record 67 seasons.

Today is…Child Health Day, Day of Unity, Guardian Angels Day, International Day of Non-Violence, Name Your Car Day, Custodial Worker Day, Peanuts (Cartoon) Day, World Day of Architecture, World Day of Bullying Prevention, World Farm Animals Day & World Habitat Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb