Today In History – October 29th

Kevin Klein
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

October 29th

  • 1954: The Paddlewheel Restaurant debuts as the Paddle Wheel Buffet at downtown Winnipeg’s Hudson’s Bay store.
  • 2015: China ends its one-child policy after 35 years.
  • 1929: Wall Street market crash, now known as Black Tuesday, triggers the Great Depression.
  • 2004: Jackass star Chris Pontius marries Claire Nolan in Malibu.
  • 1951: Frank Sinatra and first wife Nancy Barbato divorce after 12 years due to “infidelity.”

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
