Today In History – October 29th
October 29th
- 1954: The Paddlewheel Restaurant debuts as the Paddle Wheel Buffet at downtown Winnipeg’s Hudson’s Bay store.
- 2015: China ends its one-child policy after 35 years.
- 1929: Wall Street market crash, now known as Black Tuesday, triggers the Great Depression.
- 2004: Jackass star Chris Pontius marries Claire Nolan in Malibu.
- 1951: Frank Sinatra and first wife Nancy Barbato divorce after 12 years due to “infidelity.”
