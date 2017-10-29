Today In History – October 29th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad. October 29th 1954: The Paddlewheel Restaurant debuts as the Paddle Wheel Buffet at downtown Winnipeg’s Hudson’s Bay store.

2015: China ends its one-child policy after 35 years.

1929: Wall Street market crash, now known as Black Tuesday, triggers the Great Depression.

2004: Jackass star Chris Pontius marries Claire Nolan in Malibu.

1951: Frank Sinatra and first wife Nancy Barbato divorce after 12 years due to “infidelity.” —MyToba News Photo – Screenshot

