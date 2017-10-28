Today In History – October 28

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in history in 1953, Bud Grant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers intercepted five passes – a CFL record.

Here’s what else happened, Today in History!

1887: Québec Premier Honoré Mercier closes the First Interprovincial Premiers Conference: the five premiers adopt 21 resolutions for free trade with the US and other reforms; John A. Macdonald refused to attend.

1903: Mounted Police halt Doukhobor group, migrating from their settlements in Saskatchewan to proposed new homes in Mexico.

1916: Troops from Manitoba fight in the Battle of the Somme.

1940: Empress of Britain is sunk by torpedoes fired by U-32 Oblt Hans Jenisch, northwest of Bloody Foreland, Co. Donegal; at 42,348 GRT, the Empress, a Canadian Pacific Steamships Line passenger liner serving as a troopship, was the largest ship sunk by German U-boats in WWII.

1955: Fire destroys shipyards at Lauzon.

1973: Secretariat wins his final race by 6 1/2 lengths in the Canadian International Stakes at Toronto’s Woodbine.

2011: Commonwealth leaders, including PM Stephen Harper, invited to approve new royal succession rules; the first-born, regardless of gender, would inherit the throne; also lifts a ban on a monarch being married to a Roman Catholic.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel