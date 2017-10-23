Today In History – October 23rd

WINNIPEG, MB – Here’s some of what happened over the years on October 23rd…

1814 The first plastic surgery is performed. (England)

1941 “Dumbo” opens in theaters.

1954 Elvis Presley joins the cast of the “Louisiana Hayride.”

1962 12-year-old Little Stevie Wonder records his first single for Motown, “Thank You For Loving Me All The Way.”

1981 Pearl McGonigal takes office as first woman Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba; second in Canada.

1993 Toronto Blue Jays slugger Joe Carter hits a three-run homer in the bottom of the 9th inning to give Toronto an 8-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series; Defending champions take the Series 4-2; First team to win the World Series on Canadian soil.

1995 Former Selena Fan Club president Yolanda Saldivar is convicted of murdering Selena on March 31, 1995.

1996 O.J. Simpson’s civil trial begins in the murder of his wife and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

1999 Santana’s “Smooth” peaks at No. 1.

2004 Ashlee Simpson is caught lip-synching during an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

2015 Adele releases her single “Hello” – it becomes the first song with more than a million downloads in its 1st week.

Today Is…iPod Day, Lung Health Day, Mole Day, Swallows Depart from San Juan Capistrano Day & TV Talk Show Host Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb