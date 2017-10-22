banner20

Today In History – October 22nd

Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

October 22nd

  • 2002: Timothy Eaton’s statue in Winnipeg is given provincial heritage designation.
  • 1954: The 100,000th Manitoba farm is hooked up to hydro.
  • 1844: Louis Riel is born in St. Boniface.
  • 1962: The Cuban missile crisis begins with US President John F. Kennedy imposing the naval blockade.
  • 1934: American midwest gangster Pretty Boy Floyd dies after being shot in a corn field by law officials.

