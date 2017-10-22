Today In History – October 22nd

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad. October 22nd 2002: Timothy Eaton’s statue in Winnipeg is given provincial heritage designation.

1954: The 100,000th Manitoba farm is hooked up to hydro.

1844: Louis Riel is born in St. Boniface.

1962: The Cuban missile crisis begins with US President John F. Kennedy imposing the naval blockade.

1934: American midwest gangster Pretty Boy Floyd dies after being shot in a corn field by law officials. —MyToba News Photo – Andrew McCrea

