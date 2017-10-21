Today In History – October 21

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in History in 2004, the Royal Canadian Mint unveiled the first circulation coin to feature colour, a 25 cent piece with a red poppy paying homage to the 117,000 Canadians who died serving the nation in Canada’s wars.

Here’s what else happened, Today in History:

1875: Icelandic immigrants found the settlement of Gimli.

1882: Founding of the Canadian Rugby Football Union; shortly after formation of Québec Rugby Football Union in Montréal, the First league in Canada.

1924: Radio station CFYC carries a speech made by Prime Minister Mackenzie King from the Denman Arena; considered to be Canada’s first federal political broadcast.

1926: Magician and escape artist Harry Houdini, performing in Montréal, invites a McGill University student to punch him hard in the stomach; the young man complies before Houdini has a chance to brace himself, and the blow leads to his death on October 31 from internal bleeding.

1970: October Crisis – Officials release report on the autopsy performed on the body of Québec Labour Minister Pierre Laporte, murdered by FLQ terrorists.

1992: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jimmy Key wins Game 4 of the World Series 2-1 over the Atlanta Braves; Toronto’s third straight victory has them leading the series 3-1; relievers Duane Ward and Tom Henke snuff out late Atlanta rally.

2012: Pope Benedict XVI canonizes Kateri Tekakwitha (also know as the Lily of the Mohawks), the first aboriginal North American to become a saint. Tekakwitha was a Mohawk woman who fled abuse in the US and lived in Kahnawake, Quebec until her death in 1680.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel