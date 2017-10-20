Today In History – October 20th

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are a handful of the historic happenings from October 20th over the years…

1962 “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers peaks at No. 1.

1968 Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy marries Aristotle Onassis.

1973 “Angie” by the Rolling Stones peaks at No. 1.

1977 Three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd are killed in a plane crash in Mississippi. The crash took the lives of Ronnie Van Zant, Steve and Cassie Gaines.

1979 Bob Dylan appears on “Saturday Night Live”

1992 Madonna’s “Erotica” CD is released one day before her “Sex” book.

1994 Burt Lancaster, 80, dies of a heart attack.

1998 Richard Pryor is awarded the first ever Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Today Is…Brandied Fruit Day, Mammography Day, Miss American Rose Day & Pharmacy Buyer Day

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File