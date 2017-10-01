banner20

Today In History – October 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

October 1st

  • 1960: Selkirk’s hydro Generating Station begins producing power.
  • 1961: CKY joins seven stations across Canada to launch Canadian Television Network, the first incarnation of CTV.
  • 1908: Henry Ford announces the Model T vehicle retailing for $825.
  • 1984: Sigourney Weaver marries filmmaker Jim Simpson (28) at the age of 34.
  • 1985: Author E.B. White dies.

—Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

