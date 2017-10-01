Today In History – October 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad. October 1st 1960: Selkirk’s hydro Generating Station begins producing power.

1961: CKY joins seven stations across Canada to launch Canadian Television Network, the first incarnation of CTV.

1908: Henry Ford announces the Model T vehicle retailing for $825.

1984: Sigourney Weaver marries filmmaker Jim Simpson (28) at the age of 34.

1985: Author E.B. White dies. —Kevin Klein, MyToba News Photo – Screenshot

