Today In History – October 1st
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
October 1st
- 1960: Selkirk’s hydro Generating Station begins producing power.
- 1961: CKY joins seven stations across Canada to launch Canadian Television Network, the first incarnation of CTV.
- 1908: Henry Ford announces the Model T vehicle retailing for $825.
- 1984: Sigourney Weaver marries filmmaker Jim Simpson (28) at the age of 34.
- 1985: Author E.B. White dies.
—Kevin Klein, MyToba News
