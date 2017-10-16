Today In History – October 16th

WINNIPEG, MB – Today, like every day, has seen several interesting historic events. Here are some of today’s happenings from over the years…

1758 Noah Webster, dictionary man, is born.

1793 Marie Antoinette is executed.

1916 Margaret Sanger opens the first birth control clinic in New York City.

1923 Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio is founded.

1962 The Cuban missile crisis begins as President Kennedy is informed that reconnaissance photos had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.

1968 The New Yardbirds play their first concert. The band later evolved into Led Zeppelin.

1972 Creedence Clearwater Revival announces its breakup.

1987 Rescuers free baby Jessica McClure from an abandoned well after 58 hours.

1995 The Million Man March begins in Washington, DC.

2006 Bruce Willis is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today Is…Boss’s Day, Department Store Day, Dictionary Day, Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day & Feral Cat Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Wikipedia