Today In History – October 15th

Kevin Klein
Posted: October 15th at 1:00pm Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

October 15th

  • 1882: Winnipeg’s first electric street lights are erected at Broadway and Main, Lombard and Main, and at the Higgins Street rail station.
  • 1972: The Winnipeg Jets, then part of the WHA, play their first game at Winnipeg Arena.
  • 1943: Winnipeg window washer Charles Evans dies after falling 20-feet off a building.
  • 1815: Napoleon begins his exile on St. Helena island.
  • 2002: Comedian Tom Green and actress Drew Barrymore divorce after being married less than a year.

