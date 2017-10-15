Today In History – October 15th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad. October 15th 1882: Winnipeg’s first electric street lights are erected at Broadway and Main, Lombard and Main, and at the Higgins Street rail station.

1972: The Winnipeg Jets, then part of the WHA, play their first game at Winnipeg Arena.

1943: Winnipeg window washer Charles Evans dies after falling 20-feet off a building.

1815: Napoleon begins his exile on St. Helena island.

2002: Comedian Tom Green and actress Drew Barrymore divorce after being married less than a year. —MyToba News Photo – Screenshot

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.