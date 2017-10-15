Today In History – October 15th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
October 15th
- 1882: Winnipeg’s first electric street lights are erected at Broadway and Main, Lombard and Main, and at the Higgins Street rail station.
- 1972: The Winnipeg Jets, then part of the WHA, play their first game at Winnipeg Arena.
- 1943: Winnipeg window washer Charles Evans dies after falling 20-feet off a building.
- 1815: Napoleon begins his exile on St. Helena island.
- 2002: Comedian Tom Green and actress Drew Barrymore divorce after being married less than a year.
—MyToba News
