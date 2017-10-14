Today In History – October 14

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in History in 1926, A.A. Milne published Winnie-the-Pooh, tales about his son Christopher Robin and Christopher’s stuffed stuffed animals, Pooh Bear, Eeyore (the donkey), Piglet and Tigger; the bear is named after Winnie (short for Winnipeg), a pet bear cub given to the London Zoo by a Canadian soldier.

Take a look at what else happened, Today in History!

1909: Empress of Ireland liner punctures her hull after hitting submerged object on the St. Lawrence River; able to reach port safely.

1914: Federal government issues a general order that leads to the creation of a francophone military unit, the Royal 22nd Battalion, most commonly known as the Van Doos.

1941: Cabinet decides on complete freeze of wages and prices as of December 1, 1941; under Wartime Prices and Trade Board.

1957: Canadians celebrate the first Thanksgiving Day as a statutory holiday; the second Monday in October.

1976: Over 1 million Canadian Labour Congress members participate in Day of Protest against federal wage and price controls, including a CLC march on Parliament Hill.

2004: Boeing 747-200 cargo jet owned by British-based MK Airlines crashes and burns on takeoff at Halifax International Airport; Ghana-registered plane heading for Spain with a cargo of seafood; all seven crew members killed.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel