Today In History – October 13th

1792 “Old Farmer’s Almanac” is first published.

1896 Canadian Red Cross Society formed in Toronto.

1974 Ed Sullivan, TV host (Ed Sullivan Show, Toast of the Town), dies at 73.

1975 Neil Young undergoes throat surgery.

1984 “I Just Called To Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder peaks at No. 1.

2004 Sportscaster Al Michaels receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2010 Near Copiapó, Chile, 33 miners are trapped underground in San José Mine. The miners were rescued after 69 days underground.

2016 Bob Dylan is awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Today Is…English Language Day, Friday the 13th, International African Penguin Awareness Day, International Day for Failure, International Skeptics Day, Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Chess Day, Family Bowling Day, Silly Sayings Day & World Egg Day.

