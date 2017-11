Today In History – November 5th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad. November 5th 1913: Winnipeg’s Royal Albert Arms Hotel opens.

1492: Christopher Columbus is shown corn by Cuba’s indigenous people

1605: Guy Fawkes tries to blow up the British parliament and King James I.

1937: Adolf Hitler tells his military leaders he intends to go to war.

1959: Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams is born. —MyToba News Photo – Google Street View

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.