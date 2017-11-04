Today In History – November 4

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History in 1993, Jean Chrétien was sworn in as Canada’s 20th Prime Minister.

Here’s what else happened on this day:

1834: William Lyon Mackenzie publishes last issue of his newspaper, The Colonial Advocate.

1873: Ambroise Lépine sentenced to death for role in execution of Thomas Scott during the Red River Rebellion; sentence commuted and he serves two years in jail.

1914: World War I – Mobilization of the 21st Battery of Artillery of Montréal, for service in France.

1952: Korean War – Chinese launch offensive against Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry in Korea.

1971: Canadian Transport Commission outlines plans to merge CN and CP passenger service by 1973; origin of VIA Rail Canada.

1995: Space – RADARSAT-1 earth observation satellite launched aboard a Delta-II; Canada’s First non-communication satellite launched since 1971; Canada’s first earth-observation satellite.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel