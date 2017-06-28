Today In History – June 28th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

June 28th

1981: Winnipeg’s Terry Fox dies from lung cancer just one month shy of his 23rd birthday.

1995: Ken Skwark is killed when his helicopter crashes into the Churchill River.

1914: Franz Ferdinand and wife Sophie are assassinated by a Serb nationalist.

1965: Country legend Merle Haggard marries singer Bonnie Owens.

2010: Sandra Bullock divorces Jesse James.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea