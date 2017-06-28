Today In History – June 28th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
June 28th
- 1981: Winnipeg’s Terry Fox dies from lung cancer just one month shy of his 23rd birthday.
- 1995: Ken Skwark is killed when his helicopter crashes into the Churchill River.
- 1914: Franz Ferdinand and wife Sophie are assassinated by a Serb nationalist.
- 1965: Country legend Merle Haggard marries singer Bonnie Owens.
- 2010: Sandra Bullock divorces Jesse James.
—MyToba News
Photo – Andrew McCrea