Today In History – June 28th

Andrew McCrea
June 28th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

June 28th

  • 1981: Winnipeg’s Terry Fox dies from lung cancer just one month shy of his 23rd birthday.
  • 1995: Ken Skwark is killed when his helicopter crashes into the Churchill River.
  • 1914: Franz Ferdinand and wife Sophie are assassinated by a Serb nationalist.
  • 1965: Country legend Merle Haggard marries singer Bonnie Owens.
  • 2010: Sandra Bullock divorces Jesse James.

