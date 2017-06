WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

June 24th

1912: Union Station in Winnipeg officially opens.

1901: Pablo Picasso holds his first exhibition at the age of 19 in Paris

1930: Radar detects planes for the first time in Washington, DC.

1994: Sally Field divorces second husband Alan Greisman.

1953: John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier become engaged.

—MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot