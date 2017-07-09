Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today In History – July 9th

Posted: July 9th at 1:30pm Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

July 9th

  • 1914: Notorious killer and bank robber Bloody Jack Krafchenko is hanged inside Winnipeg’s Vaughan Street Jail.
  • 1994: Winnipeg NHL hockey great Billy Mosienko dies.
  • 1893: First open heart surgery successfully performed without anesthesia.
  • 1952: Singers June Carter Cash and Carl Smith marry.
  • 1877: The first ever Wimbledon tennis championship is held.

