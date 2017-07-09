Today In History – July 9th
July 9th
- 1914: Notorious killer and bank robber Bloody Jack Krafchenko is hanged inside Winnipeg’s Vaughan Street Jail.
- 1994: Winnipeg NHL hockey great Billy Mosienko dies.
- 1893: First open heart surgery successfully performed without anesthesia.
- 1952: Singers June Carter Cash and Carl Smith marry.
- 1877: The first ever Wimbledon tennis championship is held.
