Today In History – July 9th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

July 9th

1914: Notorious killer and bank robber Bloody Jack Krafchenko is hanged inside Winnipeg’s Vaughan Street Jail.

1994: Winnipeg NHL hockey great Billy Mosienko dies.

1893: First open heart surgery successfully performed without anesthesia.

1952: Singers June Carter Cash and Carl Smith marry.

1877: The first ever Wimbledon tennis championship is held.

—MyToba News

