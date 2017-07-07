Today in History – July 7th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history, forty tornadoes are reported in Alberta over just two days and do you remember the Memphis Mad Dogs of the CFL?

1927 – Forty tornadoes are reported in central Alberta from July 7-8. Alberta.

1954 – Rainbow Stage opens in Winnipeg’s Kildonan Park to present operettas and musicals using local performers; First full-length musical is Brigadoon, in September 1955; Canada’s longest-running outdoor theatre.

1973 – World Record – Glenda Reiser of Canada sets a world track and field record in the women’s mile, with a time of 4:34.9; she will go on to win gold at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in the 1500m.

1980 – Former Canadian lightweight boxing champion Cleveland Denny dies 17 days after being knocked out by champion Gaetan Hart.

1995 – Football – Memphis Mad Dogs play their First CFL home game against the BC Lions.

2003 – Alberta Premier Ralph Klein hit in the face with a cream pie at his annual Calgary Stampede breakfast.

2006 – Saskatchewan RCMP officers Robin Cameron and Marc Bourdages shot and seriously wounded after responding to a domestic disturbance in the hamlet of Mildred; both officers died a few hours apart; Curtis Dagenais convicted in March 2009 of first-degree murder in both deaths and the attempted murder of a third officer.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Pinterest