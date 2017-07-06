Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today In History – July 6th

July 6th at 1:30pm

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

July 6th

  • 2012: Polarizing Bill Norrie dies in Winnipeg. He was first elected in 1971 and became mayor in 1979.
  • 1990: Western Canada Summer Games kickoff in Winnipeg.
  • 1953: Roger Moore, famous for his portrayal of suave spy James Bond, weds singer Dorothy Squires.
  • 1970: California introduces America’s first “no fault” divorce legislation.
  • 1971: Jazz musician Louis Armstrong dies from a heart attack at the age of 69.

1 Comment

  • rob wright says:
    July 6, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    “Polarizing” Bill Norrie? No expanation? I think that is a cheap, unfair and unexplained description.

