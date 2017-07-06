Today In History – July 6th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

July 6th

2012: Polarizing Bill Norrie dies in Winnipeg. He was first elected in 1971 and became mayor in 1979.

1990: Western Canada Summer Games kickoff in Winnipeg.

1953: Roger Moore, famous for his portrayal of suave spy James Bond, weds singer Dorothy Squires.

1970: California introduces America’s first “no fault” divorce legislation.

1971: Jazz musician Louis Armstrong dies from a heart attack at the age of 69.

