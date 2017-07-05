Today in History – July 5th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history, the highest temperature is reached, a daredevil goes over Niagara Falls in a barrel and The Winnipeg Blue Bombers set a record in a game against Saskatchewan.

1909 – First streetcars roll through Calgary.

1930 – Daredevil George Stathakis dies in a plunge over Niagara Falls in a barrel, but his turtle survives.

1935 – The Canadian Wheat Board is established.

1937 – Record – Temperature at Yellow Grass and Middle reaches 45C, the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada; 45 °C (113 °F).

1942 – World War II – Ian Fleming attends a security course at the Special 25 training school for spies at STS 103 (Special Training School 103), better known as Camp X; possibly while working for Sir William Stephenson in New York; later member of MI5, creator of the James Bond novels.

1970 – Disaster – Aviation – Air Canada Flight 621 en route from Montréal to Los Angeles makes a heavy landing at Malton Airport, bounces and, unknown to the pilot and co-pilot, loses one starboard engine; resulted from flight crew misunderstanding about when to arm the ground spoilers; in the pilot’s attempt to take off and land again the other starboard engine falls off and the DC-8 explodes and crashes 10 km west of Malton (Pearson International Airport); all 109 aboard killed.

1986 – Football – Winnipeg Blue Bombers thrash the Saskatchewan Roughriders 56-0; highest shutout in CFL history.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News