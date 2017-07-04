Today in History – July 4th

WINNIPEG, MB. – First, Happy Independence Day to our American friends, family, and neighbours, it was in 1776 the American Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence. Now a look at what happened on this day in Canadian History.

1878 – Joseph McFarland and Marcella Sheran are the first couple to be married at Fort Whoop-Up.

1887 – Manitoba’s Red River Valley Railroad Act is disallowed by the federal government, which controls border crossings.

1905 – House of Commons passes bills establishing Saskatchewan as a province.

1905 – House of Commons passes bills establishing Alberta as a province.

1980 – Pierre Trudeau criticizes provincial premiers for refusing to endorse the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms without getting new powers; at the Liberal convention in Winnipeg.

1982 – TSE Index drops to 1346; Toronto Stock Exchange down 44% from November 1980.

2009 – Terrorism – Natural gas line bombed for the sixth time near Dawson Creek.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News