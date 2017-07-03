banner20

Today in History – July 3rd

July 3rd

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history, all Americans are ordered to leave Canada on this date back in 1812, The Blue Jays set a record and passenger trains begin service in Winnipeg.

1812 – All Americans ordered to leave Canada.

1901 – Billy Cochrane drives the First automobile in Calgary; a steam-powered Locomobile, steered by a tiller rather than a wheel.

1910 – Grand Trunk Pacific Railway inaugurates a daily passenger service from Winnipeg to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Edmonton, Alberta.

1990 – Crowd of 50,000 attend Toronto Blue Jays 44th home game; Record crowd boosts seasonal attendance past the 2,000,000 mark faster than any team in major league baseball history.

2000 – New York court quashed the Canadian government’s US$1 billion smuggling lawsuit against the RJR Macdonald tobacco company.

2014 – Tennis – Eugenie Bouchard defeats Romania’s Simona Halep at Wimbledon; first Canadian women’s singles player to reach a Grand Slam final.

