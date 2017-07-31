Today in History – July 31st

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history the first Russian Mennonites arrive in Winnipeg, no more jail time for first offenders of pot possession, and Winnipeg’s Asper family buys 140 newspapers.

1834 – Slavery comes to an end at midnight July 31, in all British territories, including British North America; August 1 will be celebrated as Emancipation Day.

1865 – Cariboo Sentinel reports colossal gold yield taken off Erikson claim in the Cariboo; over $160,000 taken out in just 7 weeks; gold production in the region had doubled in one year with June/July production $950,648 compared to $475,158 for the same period in 1864.

1874 – First Russian Mennonites arrive in Winnipeg aboard the steamboat International.

1884 – First issue of the Kamloops Sentinel newspaper is published.

1920 – Roland Groome of Regina becomes Canada’s First licensed commercial air pilot.

1972 – Ottawa announces that first-time offenders for cannabis possession will not be jailed.

1987 – Mammoth tornado hits Edmonton East; kills 27 people, injures at least 250 and causes $150 million damage during an afternoon rush-hour touchdown; most casualties lived in an Edmonton East trailer park.

1996 – Opening of Casino Rama, Canada’s largest native-run casino.

2000 – Izzy Asper’s CanWest Global Communications acquires more than 140 newspapers, and 50 per cent of the National Post’ from Conrad Black’s Hollinger Inc. in a $3.5 billion deal; the following year, CanWest Global buys the remainder of the “Post.”; Canada’s then largest media empire will began selling off some of its struggling assets in 2009.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News