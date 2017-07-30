Today In History – July 30
WINNIPEG, MB – Today in History in 1992, the Bank of Canada set interest rates at 5.42%. In a sign of how much things have changed, that was the lowest interest rate in the previous 19 years.
Take a look at what else happened, Today in History.
1906: Census commissioner reports that Winnipeg’s population is 90,216.
1945: Group of 4,500 soldiers return to Canada from fighting in Europe.
1963: Hydro-Québec pours first cement for the Manic 2 power dam.
1978: The Syncrude plant ships its first barrel of synthetic crude from oilsands.
1983: Andy Bean knocks in a two-inch putt with his club handle; the resulting two-stroke penalty causes him to lose the Canadian Open by two strokes.
1992: Joe Schuster dies at age 78; creator of Superman comic book hero with writer Jerry Siegel; sold idea to DC comics in 1938; fired in 1947 for asking for higher royalty.
1997: Phil Fontaine elected head of the Assembly of First Nations.
2004: Canada Post president Andre Ouellet given a week to explain his actions after two audits claim that he overlooked contract-tendering and hiring protocols and ran a massive expense budget.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
With files from CanadaChannel