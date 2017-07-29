Today In History – July 29th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

July 29th

1921: Winnipeg’s oldest golf course at Kildonan Park opens. Over 27,000 games were played there in the first season.

1921: Adolf Hitler named leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party.

1924: Elizabeth Short, a Hollywood actress who was famously murdered, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

1981: Prince Charles marries Princess Diana in London.

1949: Moscow ends a blockade of West Berlin.

