Today in History – July 26th

1874 – Alexander Graham Bell First describes his idea for the telephone to his father at the family home in Brantford; he will build the first telephone in Boston, Massachusetts in 1875, and in 1876, makes the first long distance call over telegraph wires from Brantford to Mount Pleasant, Ontario, 3 km away.

1881 – Canadian Pacific Railway completed to Winnipeg.

1892 – First electric car runs on Winnipeg’s Main Street.

1933 – Riding Mountain National Park officially opens.

1982 – Karen Baldwin of London, Ontario, chosen the 31st Miss Universe; the 18 year old is the First Canadian winner of the title.

1983 – Cookie Gilchrist first player to refuse induction into the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame; former CFL star with the Toronto Argonauts.

