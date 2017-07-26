banner20

Today in History – July 26th

Posted: July 26th at 1:00pm Science, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history Alexander Graham Bell tells his dad about his idea that changed the world. The railway is complete to Winnipeg and the first electric car runs on Main Street in Winnipeg.

1874 – Alexander Graham Bell First describes his idea for the telephone to his father at the family home in Brantford; he will build the first telephone in Boston, Massachusetts in 1875, and in 1876, makes the first long distance call over telegraph wires from Brantford to Mount Pleasant, Ontario, 3 km away.

1881 – Canadian Pacific Railway completed to Winnipeg.

1892 – First electric car runs on Winnipeg’s Main Street.

1933 – Riding Mountain National Park officially opens.

1982 – Karen Baldwin of London, Ontario, chosen the 31st Miss Universe; the 18 year old is the First Canadian winner of the title.

1983 – Cookie Gilchrist first player to refuse induction into the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame; former CFL star with the Toronto Argonauts.

